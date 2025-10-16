Crypto market shows weak conviction after Friday’s sharp drop

The US-China trade scare has sent a wave of anxiety across all risk-assets, and digital assets rarely avoid such.

Cryptocurrencies got sold off violently at the past week close.

It isn't the first time that such flows happen on a Friday late afternoon, but this one was particularly brutal:

The Crypto total market cap lost close to $1 trillion in value in about an hour and some altcoins printed down about 70% of their value with cascading liquidations.

Since, much of the moves have recovered with conciliatory tones from both US and China, but the overall tone still seems passive/aggressive.