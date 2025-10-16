EUR/USD: Recent euro weakness stalled at 1.1530 key medium-term support with a minor “Double Bottom” bullish breakout

Political uncertainties in France, the second-largest economy in the Eurozone, triggered higher sovereign risk premia in the Eurozone.

The newly appointed French Prime Minister, Sebastien Lecornu, resigned within hours of forming a cabinet, making it the shortest-lived government in modern French history. Also, the French government faces ongoing no-confidence threats and an inability to pass a credible budget.

An increase in sovereign risk premia in the Eurozone can be gauged by using the yield spread of the 10-year French sovereign bond over the 10-year Germany Bund. The yield spread has spiked from 0.80% to 0.86% during the period of 16 September 2025 to 7 October 2025, in turn, triggering a slide in the EUR/USD over the same period (see Fig. 1).

Interestingly, the 10-year yield spread between the French sovereign bond and the Germany Bund has started to compress to 0.77% as of 16 October 2025 at this time of writing, which suggests that sovereign risk premia in the Eurozone have been reduced as compared to two weeks ago, reinforced by the reappointment of the French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu proposed suspending a law to raise the retirement age in a bid to bring political stability to the country.

Let’s now focus on the medium-term technical outlook of the EUR/USD