Crude Oil trades above $95 ahead of weekend risk – WTI Technical analysis

The weekend is here, and energy markets are holding their breath.

WTI Crude is hovering uncomfortably around the $95 mark as the geopolitical standoff between Washington and Tehran remains incredibly tense.

While Iran has already sent a delegation to Islamabad, they are actively playing hardball and have yet to officially confirm that they will actually sit down and exchange terms with the US representatives.

Despite this diplomatic stalemate, the US is still sending two of its top diplomats to Pakistan with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Market participants will be watching the wire like hawks, desperately wanting to see concrete progress toward a finalized peace deal this weekend to avoid a massive gap on Monday's open.

Odds for a Peace deal went down quite aggressively since last Friday, and that doesn't bode well for general Market sentiment.