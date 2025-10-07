Crazy crypto week: Digital Markets slide, altcoins under pressure

It seems that Crypto Markets are caught in the middle of lunatic flows.

Just yesterday, record Bitcoin prices were making headlines, with the rest of the digital asset market following suit.

But today, things took a sharp U-turn to the downside — with most altcoins getting rejected harshly after what looked like the start of another euphoric leg higher.



Mentioned in yesterday’s article on the crypto initiator, Bitcoin is trading around the $121,000 technical level and may soon test the $120,000 psychological support, a zone that could trigger renewed anxiety among late buyers who chased the highs.

The total crypto market cap, which had broken new records by roughly $100 billion, has now swung the other way — down about 4% (or $170B) on the day.