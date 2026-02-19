GBP/USD has broken a key ascending trendline, potentially leading to a 470-pip decline

The four-hour chart RSI is oversold, hinting at a short-term rebound before a potential continuation of the downtrend.

If the current US Dollar rally wanes, this could see the potential setup face significant headwinds.

The bearish setup is invalidated if the daily candle closes above the 1.3700 swing high.

GBP/USD has continued to slide thanks in part to the US Dollar resurgence this week as well as renewed hopes of rate cuts from the Bank of England (BoE).

For more on the fundamentals affecting the British Pound and outllok on the economy after this weeks data, read: