Brent-WTI falls to 2026 lows! Oil corrects as War resolution nears – WTI Outlook

Traders are now slowly preparing for an end to the US-Iran conflict after 5-weeks of ceaseless, methodical attacks from the US-Israel coalition on IRGC military targets.

The conflict has caused significant damage and volatility in global Markets, dampening equities and overall risk assets and even hurting traditional safe havens like Metals and bonds amid a rise in inflation expectations.

Precious Metals like Gold actually began to trade as if they were typical risk assets during the war, as flagged in a HSBC piece – We are indeed in a new age for Markets!

As always in the Middle East, Crude Oil is right in the center stage, having bounced about 50% since February 27, the Friday that preceded the commencement of the conflict.

As the war began, the Brent-WTI spread, a historical indicator of energy commodity Market stress, had spiked to $18.65, levels unseen since February 2019 (excluding the extreme COVID spikes).

This spread is now rushing back towards its yearly and pre-war lows.