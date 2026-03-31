Gold (XAU/USD) rallies 3%, eyes acceptance above the $4600/oz handle for bullish momentum to continue

Hopes for a swift de-escalation in the Middle East have taken a hit as Iran signals a clear reluctance to engage in direct negotiations with the US. This friction is undermining what was already a fragile diplomatic process, leaving market participants wary of a prolonged standoff.

Iranian President Pezeshkian summed it up by saying Iran was attacked twice during the talks, proving the US does not believe in diplomacy. However, he followed this up by saying that Iran is ready to end the war, but wants guarantees. This mixed messaging is similar to what we have been seeing from the US administration as well.

Adding fuel to the fire, the US continues to deploy additional troops and military assets to the region. As uncertainty climbs, the focus remains firmly on how these developments will impact broader market sentiment and the demand for safe-haven assets.