Bitcoin rejects the test of its all-time highs, is a double top in the making?

This weekend saw some explosive buying in digital assets, propulsed by Ethereum breaking above its previous highs.



After touching $4,000, a cascade of Saturday buying took the second largest crypto to $4,350 highs.

Ether is now consolidating around the $4,200 key handle – A consolidation at its highs is a more bullish sign, however for the Crypto Market to run higher, Participants will now look at the leading Crypto.



Bitcoin actually caught up to the ETH rally on Sunday evening and in a swift rally, touched $122,310, $900 shy of its all-time high record.



The failure to breach new highs has brought some profit taking, prompting a BTC analysis to see if this top has the potential to be a longer-term top or if there is still the potential for new all-time highs.



Cryptocurrencies have been getting a boost from growing doubts on the US Economy amid the imposition of the infamous Trump tariffs, and getting further support from accommodative US crypto policies.