This rise in yields, combined with the contracting US Manufacturing PMI release didn't help Equities that finish down on the session (they still rebounded from their lows towards the afternoon).



However, metals have loved this move, with Silver breaching the $40 level for the first time since 2011, on the road to its all-time highs, and Gold freshly breaking $3,600.

Cryptos are also appreciating from the downbeat looks on fiat currencies, with the ongoing run on government bonds – This is a story to watch closely in the upcoming period.



One thing to consider for this week, is the start of September creates strong and unusual flows as traders place their positions for the final four months of the year.

Furthermore, markets will stay thin in the waiting of Friday's infinitely-highly expected Non-Farm Payrolls, leading to bigger movements.