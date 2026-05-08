Are metals overdue for a rally? – Silver (XAG/USD) & Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook

While the price action has remained mostly sideways, a few metals have begun to reject their selling attempts, providing proof that the general bear trend is exhausting.

The best example is seen in Copper, breaking its War highs throughout this week (Check out our latest analysis), but also Silver, bouncing back close to 10% off of its 2026 year-beginning prices.

Weekly momentum are showing some strong signs, as can be seen with the Gold weekly chart.

The RSI has completely stopped its downward trajectory, supported by the huge weekly hammer, and is now looking to confirm its rise – It wouldn't be surprising to see strong action in the asset class in coming weeks.