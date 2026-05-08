Are metals overdue for a rally? – Silver (XAG/USD) & Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook

Referenced assets
- Silver and Gold are hesitant, but forming a basis for a longer-term restart of their bull-trends
- After failing to extend lower, sellers are now exhausting their capacities, but breakouts will be required
- Intraday timeframe analysis for XAG/USD and XAU/USD
Metals have been trading in confusion since the beginning of the war, with particular inflation and price action dynamics adding to the doubts.
In recent trading, the Oil to Gold inverted relationship has somewhat abated and this forms the path to newer narratives for the precious commodities Market.
Gold vs WTI Crude Inverse Correlation – Source: TradingView. May 8, 2026
While the price action has remained mostly sideways, a few metals have begun to reject their selling attempts, providing proof that the general bear trend is exhausting.
The best example is seen in Copper, breaking its War highs throughout this week (Check out our latest analysis), but also Silver, bouncing back close to 10% off of its 2026 year-beginning prices.
Weekly momentum are showing some strong signs, as can be seen with the Gold weekly chart.
The RSI has completely stopped its downward trajectory, supported by the huge weekly hammer, and is now looking to confirm its rise – It wouldn't be surprising to see strong action in the asset class in coming weeks.
Gold (XAU/USD) Weekly Chart, May 8, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Let's explore the recent shifts in an intraday timeframe analysis of Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) to identify where are the key levels to watch for breakouts.
Read More:
Gold (XAU/USD) 4H Chart and levels
Gold (XAU/USD) 4H Chart, May 8, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Gold has officially broken out of its descending channel formed since April 17.
While the picture is still quite rangy ($4,500 to $4,900), the recent breakout attempt pulled back to the 4H 200-period MA ($4,663) before bouncing higher, helping for chances of a break-retest pattern at the mid-range pivot.
To confirm on the intraday, look for a break above $4,760; the action gets especially more bullish above $4,900.
Intraday Timeframe Levels to watch for Gold (XAU/USD):
Resistance Levels:
- $4,850 to $4,900 Major Resistance (bullish above)
- $5,100 Pivotal Resistance
- $5,400 mini-resistance
Support Levels:
- 4H 200-period MA ($4,663)
- December 2025 Support $4,500 to $4,550 (bearish below)
- Pivotal Support $4,325 – $4,400
- Main Channel Lows Support $4,100
- Next Support $3,880 to $4,000
Silver (XAG/USD) 4H Chart and levels
Silver (XAG/USD) 4H Chart, May 8, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Silver might have gotten slightly ahead of itself, pushing way above its key moving averages, towards $82 highs before forming a short-term double top.
In the event of a retracement from here, bulls will want to see a stall around the $77 to $78 pivot in order to form better chances of a push to new highs.
Breaking $84 puts the odds for a longer run bull trend back in shape.
Higher Timeframe Levels to watch for Silver (XAG/USD):
Resistance Levels:
- Pivot highs $80 - $81.50
- $84 Major level
- Key Range Resistance $90 to $92
- $96.47 March highs (higher odds of All-time highs if break above)
- Current Record $121.67
Support Levels:
- Pivot lows $77 - $78
- Micro support $74 - $76
- $70 - $71.50 April Support (Bearish below)
- December FOMC Minor Support $64 to $66
- $61.10 Past Session lows
- $50 to $55 October Resistance now Major Support
- Silver's 2011 All-time highs $49.81
Safe Trades and a blessed weekend!
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