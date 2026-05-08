Mixed feelings after the April Non-Farm Payrolls beat and Consumer Sentiment miss – Market Check

Markets have shown their fair acts of stoicism in recent days, not reacting the slightest to bad and relatively hawkish news.

Yesterday, Iran reported US strikes on its capital and a few key energy-producing regions (including Bandar Abbas and Sirik – close to Hormuz), which came as a direct response to the Iranian firing on Gulf countries at the beginning of the week.

Participants believe this will not escalate into something worse; The cold-truce remains, albeit being quite fragile.

To enlighten the mood however, Non-Farm Payrolls offered a very decent beat (+115K vs 62K exp) in this morning's release, allowing Investor mood to remain calm ahead of the weekend action.

The Unemployment Rate shows unchanged while the unrounded figures show a slight increase – But nothing too alarming.