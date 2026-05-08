Asia open: Global markets jolted by US-Iran ceasefire violation, and traders brace for NFP

After a steep rally from Monday, 4 May 2026, the Japan CFD index (a proxy of the Nikkei 225 futures) may stage a potential minor mean reversion decline towards the lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since the 30 March 2026 low.

The hourly RSI momentum indicator has staged a bearish breakdown below its ascending support after it flashed out a prior bearish divergence condition at its overbought region on Thursday, 7 May 2026 (see Fig. 1).

Watch the 62,795 key short-term pivotal resistance for a potential minor corrective decline towards the 61,180/60,795 immediate support, and breaking below it exposes 59,970 next (also close to the rising 20-day moving average).

On the other hand, a clearance with an hourly close above 62,795 invalidates the bearish scenario for a continuation of the bullish impulsive up move sequence for the next intermediate resistances to come in at 64,145 and 65,010/65,040.