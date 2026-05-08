Tech continues to pull Stock Markets higher, S&P 500 at 7,400 – Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 Intraday Levels

Referenced assets
- US Stock Benchmarks quickly resumed their road to new highs after yesterday's temporary break
- Nasdaq and S&P 500 maintain their paths to price discovery, but the Dow continues to reflect heavier doubts
- Exploring Technical Levels for the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500
US stock indexes are bouncing back to new record highs in this morning session, quickly recovering from yesterday’s brief, fear-driven momentum break.
The pullback occurred as traders reduced risk following reports of sporadic military clashes in southern Iran, while the market awaited Tehran’s response to a US peace deal.
Today, though, Wall Street is ignoring the geopolitical headlines.
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 are still moving higher, driven mostly by the technology sector.
Most of the biggest tech companies are dancing higher, with the exception of Microsoft; semiconductor stocks are especially strong. The AI-trade just continues to generate traction and is pushing the Nasdaq up by another 1.50% today.
Daily Market Performance (11:13). May 8, 2026 – Courtesy of Finviz
Meanwhile, the Dow Jones is showing more hesitation from Investors. Staying flat most of the morning, the Index couldn't withstand its few rebound attempts with most of the money is still going into faster-growing AI stocks.
Markets did receive further economic clues: today’s Non-Farm Payrolls report was stronger than expected, which the market welcomed as a sign of US economic resilience despite recent Middle East tensions.
However, some analysts are worried about the gap between the steady unemployment rate and the strong job numbers – Dangerous signs when many are still looking to see the impact of the change in the Bureau of Labor Statistics that happened at the end of 2025.
At the same time, the University of Michigan’s early consumer sentiment index stayed weak and continued to fall – Yet, this bleak consumer data is doing absolutely nothing to prevent equities from printing fresh all-time highs.
A key reminder that Stock Markets and the economy are two very different things
University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment and S&P 500 – Source: Koyfin, X
To get ready for a potentially volatile weekend, dive into intraday charts and trading levels for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500.
Current Session's Stock Heatmap
Current picture for the Stock Market (11:32) – Source: TradingView – May 8, 2026
The split is quite evident when looking at the left side of the Market heatmap, representing the now huge Tech sectors and the right (with the more traditional sectors) bleeding.
Dow Jones 2H Chart and Trading Levels
Dow Jones (CFD) 2H Chart – May 8, 2026 – Source: TradingView
The Dow Jones is still looking for direction in its ongoing consolidation period.
Remaining closer to its recent highs despite a higher double top, odds for a breakout could increase if the action remains between 49,500 and 50,000.
Breaking 49,500 however may see bearish acceleration, hence the risk is quite binary for the Index.
Dow Jones technical levels for trading:
Resistance Levels
- 49,878 morning highs
- 49,900 to 50,000 Resistance and Early 2026 Highs
- ATH resistance 50,400 to 50,500
- All-Time Highs 50,544
Support Levels
- April 14 Gap Fill Pivot 49,500
- Major Pivot – 49,000 to 49,100 (short-term bearish below)
- Momentum Support 48,500
- Pivotal Support at 48,000 (mid-term bearish below)
- Mini Support 47,400 to 47,600
Nasdaq 2H Chart and Trading Levels
Nasdaq (CFD) 2H Chart – May 8, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Nasdaq is onto a rocketship, completely bullying through previous record highs and currently pushing beyond 29,000.
Finding tops in such price action is a daunting, costly task, but some small profit taking may occur around 29,250 – For now, bulls remain firmly in control.
Don't forget to check out our in-depth analysis of the index.
Except for any fundamental change, nothing can stop this train!
Nasdaq technical levels of interest:
Resistance Levels
- 29,250 potential resistance
- Next level 29,750
Support Levels
- 28,500 short-term pivot (ST bearish below)
- 28,000 Major psychological resistance now Pivot (and channel highs)
- 27,500 micro-support
- Momentum Pivot at 27,000 (4H 50-period MA)
- Mini-support 26,600 to 26,750
- Prior ATH Support 26,200 to 26,300
S&P 500 2H Chart and Trading Levels
S&P 500 (CFD) 2H Chart – May 8, 2026 – Source: TradingView
The S&P 500 is now retesting its 7,400 record with the ongoing push from Tech stocks helping the index.
Some signs of exhaustions could be appearing however with a diverging RSI.
For now, this indicates higher chances of a slowdown in the rally rather than a full-on correction – Next week will be crucial
S&P 500 technical levels of interest:
Resistance Levels
- 7,390 - 7,400 Channel extension resistance (morning highs)
- 7,415 161.% Fib
- Next stop 7,480
Support Levels
- Momentum Pivot 7,250 to 7,260
- Channel lows 7,230 (bearish below)
- 7,100 psychological level
- Prior ATH Pivot 7,000 to 7,020
- Minor Support 6,880 to 6,900
- Pivotal Support 6,750 to 6,770
- 6,300 psychological level (War lows)
Keep track of WTI Crude and the latest headlines throughout the week to stay ahead of the game.
Safe Trades!
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