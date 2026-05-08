Tech continues to pull Stock Markets higher, S&P 500 at 7,400 – Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 Intraday Levels

US stock indexes are bouncing back to new record highs in this morning session, quickly recovering from yesterday’s brief, fear-driven momentum break.

The pullback occurred as traders reduced risk following reports of sporadic military clashes in southern Iran, while the market awaited Tehran’s response to a US peace deal.

Today, though, Wall Street is ignoring the geopolitical headlines.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 are still moving higher, driven mostly by the technology sector.

Most of the biggest tech companies are dancing higher, with the exception of Microsoft; semiconductor stocks are especially strong. The AI-trade just continues to generate traction and is pushing the Nasdaq up by another 1.50% today.