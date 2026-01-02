A mixed US Stocks Session to begin 2026 – US Index Outlook

A sign for the trading to come in 2026? Tough to say for now.

Elevated valuations in the tech sector have been a recurring theme since mid-October.

With rate cuts improving the financial positions of high-debt traditional industries, a particular attraction to Industrial and Energy stocks helps the Dow dominate the session.

Not much is on the economic or geopolitic schedule, so let's dive into our daily intra-session charts for the major US Indexes: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500.