USD/JPY: US-Japan yield spread breakdown signals further yen strength ahead in the near term

This is a follow-up analysis and an update of our prior publication, “USD/JPY: Current JPY weakness is driven by short-term sentiment as it disconnects from US-Japan yields”, published on 9 October 2025.

Since our prior report, the USD/JPY has witnessed a minor “momentum crush” as bullish sentiment of the US dollar took a backseat, where the USD/JPY did a residual push up to print an intraday high of 153.28 on 10 October 2025, before it tumbled by 2.2% to hit an intraday low of 149.90 at the time of writing.

In addition, the “Takaichi Trade” of shorting the yen in anticipation of a revival of easy monetary policy in Japan has lost traction as Sanae Takaichi, the newly elected leader of the LDP ruling party, may not receive enough parliamentary votes to become Japan’s next prime minister after the LDP’s long-term coalition partner, Komeito withdrew its 26-year partnership with the LDP.

Let’s now look at several macro and technical factors that suggest further potential downside in the USD/JPY, at least in the near term.