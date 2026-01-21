OANDA Group
US President Trump speaks at the Davos World Economic Forum

CHF_Switzerland_Flag
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

21 January 2026 at 13:48 UTC

President Trump is beginning his speech at the Davos World Economic Forum.

You can get access to his speech right here.

The Market is looking anxious around here as it can easily be expected to hear some volatile comments from the President.

Expect WEF Headlines throughout the session – US Stock Futures are down (small), Energy assets are rising (particularly Natural Gas) and Gold is exploding yet again, up $100 today for now and heading towards $5,000 while Silver corrects (??!!).

Screenshot 2026-01-21 at 9.14.06 AM
Pre-open Futures – Source: Finviz – January 21, 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-21 at 8.44.29 AM
Gold (XAU/USD) 4H Chart, heading to $5,000. Source: TradingView

Read More:

Safe Trades, keep a close eye on Middle East and Greenland developments!

Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier

