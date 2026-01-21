US President Trump speaks at the Davos World Economic Forum

President Trump is beginning his speech at the Davos World Economic Forum.
You can get access to his speech right here.
The Market is looking anxious around here as it can easily be expected to hear some volatile comments from the President.
Expect WEF Headlines throughout the session – US Stock Futures are down (small), Energy assets are rising (particularly Natural Gas) and Gold is exploding yet again, up $100 today for now and heading towards $5,000 while Silver corrects (??!!).
Pre-open Futures – Source: Finviz – January 21, 2026
Gold (XAU/USD) 4H Chart, heading to $5,000. Source: TradingView
Safe Trades, keep a close eye on Middle East and Greenland developments!
