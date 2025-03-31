Gold (XAU/USD)price analysis: Gold Surges but have "liberation day" tariffs been priced in?

XAU/USD surges as markets anticipate widespread tariffs, fueling recession fears.

"Buy the rumor, sell the fact?" potential: Concern exists that gold's rally may see a selloff if tariff announcements differ from expectations.

The upcoming tariff announcements and economic data suggest a week of significant price swings for gold.

Gold prices advanced to fresh highs following a gap up over the weekend. Markets are bracing for tariffs which President Trump has now said would essentially cover all countries, stoking worries a global trade war could lead to a recession.

Trump's remarks on Air Force One suggested the tariffs might not be limited to just a few countries with major trade imbalances.

He’s set to receive tariff recommendations on Tuesday, announce initial rates on Wednesday, and follow up with auto tariffs on Thursday.