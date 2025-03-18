FOMC & Market Impact: Inflation, Rates, and the US Dollar

Markets are anticipating that the March FOMC meeting will deliver more than just clarity on short-term interest rates. The Fed’s updated “dot plot”, showcasing projections of future rates, is expected to offer insights into the long-term trajectory of monetary policy.

The Fed faces mounting pressure to clarify its timeline for potential rate cuts. Economic growth concerns and easing inflation trends have already led markets to speculate that the first cuts could occur in the latter half of 2025.

Chair Powell’s press conference will be key to understanding when the Fed might start cutting rates. Traders should analyze the exact wording of the Fed statement to spot policy changes, as even small edits can affect markets. Chair Powell will likely stress that decisions depend on data and avoid making long-term promises. This lets the Fed stay adaptable while giving markets some direction.

This would be a wise move in my opinion as Geopolitical risks and uncertainty continue to be an issue.