Dow Jones Recovers 400 Points from Lows, Downside Risks Remain

The recent recovery is widespread with the Nasdaq leading the way. The Nasdaq 100 is now trading down around 0.3% on the day also up nearly 400 points from its daily low.

Airline stocks fell as rising fuel costs could spike if supply issues arise. Delta Air Lines dropped 3.7%, United Airlines fell 4.4%, and American Airlines slid 4.7%.

Meanwhile, defense stocks rose, with Lockheed Martin, RTX Corporation, and Northrop Grumman gaining between 2.2% and 3.2%.

The recovery in the Dow has been held back somewhat by card issuers Visa and American Express which have come under pressure after a report by the WSJ that Walmart WMT.N, Amazon AMZN.O and Expedia Group EXPE.O are among companies exploring their own stablecoins.

Supporters argue these systems could remove the need for middlemen like Visa and Mastercard, which collect billions in fees annually. Visa did not respond to a request for comment when asked.