BoE Meeting Preview: Will Rates Hold at 4.50%? Key Insights & FTSE 100 Outlook

Bank Rate Expected to Stay at 4.50%

Both experts and financial markets predict that the Bank of England (BoE) will keep the Bank Rate steady at 4.50% during this meeting. Since the March meeting doesn’t include the release of the Quarterly Monetary Policy Report (MPR) or a press conference, big changes or new announcements are unlikely.

In February, the BoE took a cautious step by cutting rates by 25 bps, signaling a slow and steady approach to keeping borrowing costs high enough to fight stubborn inflation.

For tomorrow's meeting, the vote is expected to be split, likely 8-1. Swati Dhingra, known for her preference for lower rates, might push for a larger 50 bp cut. On the other hand, hawkish members like Catherine Mann are expected to support holding rates steady, with her surprising 50 bps push in February seen more as a one-time signal than a lasting position.