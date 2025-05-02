Markets weekly outlook - Central Banks in focus as risk appetite improves

Improving sentiment did however affect Gold and precious metals commodity funds which registered their first weekly net sales in 12 weeks, with investors pulling out a marginal $4.4 million.

Gold has surrendered its recent bullish run and is on course for a second successive week of losses, trading around the $3230/oz market at the time of writing. Is this a sign that the worst may be behind us on the tariff front?

WTI Oil prices dropped below $60 a barrel this week after Reuters reported that Saudi officials told allies and analysts they were fine with keeping oil prices low for a longer period. Last month, sources told Reuters that some group members were urging another fast rate hike for June.

Eight OPEC+ countries will meet on Saturday to decide whether to increase oil production faster for June or stick to the smaller hike they had planned, two sources told Reuters on Friday. The meeting was initially set for Monday, but it’s unclear why it was moved earlier. Any developments from the meeting could see Oil prices face a volatile start next week.

On the FX front, the US dollar dropped on Friday but regained some ground against the euro and yen after data showed the U.S. added more jobs than expected last month, indicating a steady job market. Earlier in the week, the dollar had risen against both currencies.

The US Dollar recovery continues to be driven by tariff developments at this stage with Federal Reserve interest rate expectations taking a backfoot.

After the jobs data, the U.S. rate futures market lowered its expectations for a June rate cut by the Fed, reducing the probability to 35.6% from about 58% on Thursday. Overall, the market now predicts rate cuts totaling 80 basis points (bps), or roughly three 25-bps cuts, compared to the 100 bps of cuts expected earlier this week.