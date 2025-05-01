Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Gold faces headwinds as risk appetite improves

The U.S. economy shrank by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025, its first decline since early 2022. This was a sharp drop from 2.4% growth in the previous quarter and missed market predictions of 0.3% growth.

A 41.3% jump in imports played a big role in slowing the economy, as businesses and consumers stocked up on goods ahead of higher costs from new tariffs announced by the Trump administration. Consumer spending grew just 1.8%, its slowest pace since mid-2023, and federal government spending fell by 5.1%, the biggest drop since early 2022. However, fixed investment rose by 7.8%, the largest increase since mid-2023.

The impact saw the US Dollar weaken as recession fears gained momentum. Gold prices also enjoyed a rally but as we have noted of late, tariff developments will overshadow data releases in the short-term.

Gold failed to hold onto gains and experienced a swift selloff in the Asian session as it failed to consolidate gains above the $3300/oz handle.