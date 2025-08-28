Zelenskyy-Putin talks get cancelled – Market wrap for the North American session - August 28

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for August 28



Markets were impatient for news regarding any progress in Ukraine-Russia talks, amid a fairly dull geopolitical week – and unfortunately, the German Chancellor Merz just announced that Zelenskyy-Putin talks will not take place, at least for now.



Oil rallied after these news but the spike saw some rejection after reaching a key technical pivot zone.



We have yet to see much diplomatic progress this week.