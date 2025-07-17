XRP Surges 10% in 24 Hours as Bitcoin Consolidates below $120k

Most Read: GBP/USD Vulnerable as Trendline Break Sets Up Potential 600 Pip Drop

Ripple (XRP) has surged around 10% in the last 24 hours and is up around 34% in the past week.

XRP continued its rally on Wednesday, briefly reaching $3.30 during Asian trading as optimism grew in the futures market.

The token is now just 4% below its all-time high of $3.40, set in 2018.