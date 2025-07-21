WTI Oil Slips as 200-day MA Caps Upside Potential

On Friday, the European Union approved its 18th round of sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine, including measures against India's Nayara Energy, which exports oil products made from Russian crude.

The latest round of European sanctions on Russian oil exports are not expected to have a significant impact on Oil prices. The bigger question which remains is still on the tariff front which continues to keep demand concerns on the minds of market participants and thus hamper upside potential.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia has developed some resistance to Western sanctions.

The EU sanctions came after U.S. President Donald Trump warned last week that he would sanction buyers of Russian exports if Russia doesn’t agree to a peace deal within 50 days.

Iran, which is also under oil sanctions, will hold nuclear talks with Britain, France, and Germany in Istanbul on Friday, according to an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson. This comes after the three European countries warned that if negotiations don’t restart, international sanctions on Iran could be reimposed.

If international sanctions are reimposed on Iran, it could affect oil prices. However, it’s uncertain if these changes would last in the medium term. Similar to Russia, Iran has adapted to sanctions over time and has developed strategies to manage during such periods.