WTI Oil Retreats From Near Three-Week Highs as Pessimism Grows Around Russia/Ukraine Deal

The rally yesterday was largely driven by Russian supply fears as Ukraine struck Russian energy infrastructure. Add to this the rhetoric by President Donald Trump in which he adopted a rather pessimistic tone regarding a Russia/Ukraine peace deal and the perfect conditions were created for a short-term rally.

US President Donald Trump has again threatened to impose sanctions on Russia if a peace deal isn't made in the next two weeks.

However, sources have told Reuters that U.S. and Russian officials have been discussing energy deals on the side during recent peace talks about Ukraine.

This is in stark contrast to the US rhetoric against India over its continued purchases of Russian Oil. India remains the third largest buyer of Russian crude oil with a potential 50% tariff being levied by the US as a result.