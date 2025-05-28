USOIL Rebounds from Tuesday’s Lows: Key Levels and Trends to Watch

Oil has been in a fairly volatile range, as prices have been bouncing between 60.5 to 64.



In the current state, Markets are waiting for further news before taking on a further direction. Rising Crude Oil inventories and OPEC+ announcements fail to move prices below May lows showing at 58.81.

You can read more details on supply from last Friday's USOIL analysis.



A failure to break the 60.5 support confirm that prices are consolidating, as we are now approaching the 62.38 Pivot level - which coincides with the middle of the range described earlier.



Key Levels on the 1H Chart



Support 1: 61.65

Support 2: 61.30

Support 3: 60.5 (Low of the Range)



Immediate Resistance: 62.38 (Middle of the Channel)

Resistance 2: 63.00

Resistance 3: 63.55

Resistance 4: 64.00 (High of the Range)