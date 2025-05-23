We are conducting planned maintenance between 17:00 UTC 23rd May 2025 and 23:00 UTC 25th May 2025. During this time, you may experience limited access. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we improve our platform.

Oil markets remain bearish on market risk aversion

Christian Norman
By  Christian Norman

23 May 2025 at 15:31 UTC

Trading ~9.35% higher from lows made earlier this month, crude oil markets are expected to close in red this week on waning market risk appetite, oversupply fears and OPEC+ production policy.

Crude Oil Key Takeaways

  • As markets adjust appetite towards risk, WTI and Brent crude prices are set to close in the red in this week’s trading, down ~0.72% and ~1.33% respectively
  • A combination of macroeconomic factors continue to weigh heavily on oil markets, with fears of potential surplus in supply returning

Rising crude oil inventories hurt oil pricing

Courtesy of IEA’s oil market report released on Wednesday, commercial crude oil inventories were observed to rise by some 1.3 million barrels, raising questions on current oil market demand.

Having predicted a decrease of 0.9 million barrels, the latest report not only fell short of expectations significantly but has also been dubbed as ‘counter-seasonal’, with oil demand historically increasing this time of year.

Compounded by the IEA’s May report, stating that global oil demand growth is now forecast to decrease some 41% for the remainder of the year, the combination of slowing demand and rising inventories is proving somewhat concerning for global oil markets, with one obvious outcome being lower prices.

OPEC+ plans for “super-sized” oil production in July

Speaking ahead of their June 1st meeting, OPEC+ members are actively discussing a third consecutive increase in oil production, this time dubbed “super-sized”, in an apparent bid to secure a larger market share.

Responsible for 40% of global oil production, OPEC seems both willing and able to make short-term sacrifices to secure longer-term market share, with oil prices treated as an unfortunate collateral.

Waning risk appetite weights on crude oil

Despite the best efforts of a weaker dollar, crude has struggled to gain ground this week amid a renewal of market risk aversion.

Linked closely with global manufacturing and general economic productivity, oil prices continue to remain under pressure amid continued worries on trade tariffs, Trump’s latest tax bill and downbeat global economy growth predictions.

A chart showing the recent price action of WTICOUSD. OANDA,TradingView, 23/05/2024

WTI technical analysis

  • Should price fall further, we can expect markets to find support around $60.50, $59.44 and $57.59.

About the Author

Christian Norman

Christian Norman

Financial Writer

Christian Norman is a Financial Writer for OANDA, offering market commentary on both a technical and fundamental basis.

With years of experience as a trader, his passion for market technicals helps guide his analysis across a broad range of asset classes and instruments.