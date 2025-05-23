Oil markets remain bearish on market risk aversion

Courtesy of IEA’s oil market report released on Wednesday, commercial crude oil inventories were observed to rise by some 1.3 million barrels, raising questions on current oil market demand.

Having predicted a decrease of 0.9 million barrels, the latest report not only fell short of expectations significantly but has also been dubbed as ‘counter-seasonal’, with oil demand historically increasing this time of year.

Compounded by the IEA’s May report, stating that global oil demand growth is now forecast to decrease some 41% for the remainder of the year, the combination of slowing demand and rising inventories is proving somewhat concerning for global oil markets, with one obvious outcome being lower prices.