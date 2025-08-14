USD/JPY Technical: Further potential drop towards ascending range support

The recent bout of Japanese yen strength has been yesterday’s jawboning by a key US White House official, the US Treasury Secretary Bessent, during a prime-time television interview, urging the US Federal Reserve to be more dovish, and suggested cutting interest rates by 150 basis points (bps) or more, starting with a 50 bps in the upcoming September FOMC meeting.

Based on the latest data from the CME FedWatch tool, the Fed Funds futures market has now started to price in a possibility of a 52% chance for a third Fed rate cut of 25 bps to occur on the last FOMC meeting of 2025 on 12 December to bring the Fed funds rate lower to 3.75%-3.5%, up from an earlier expectation of 2 rate cuts before Bessent’s media interview.

Let’s decipher the latest technical developments in the USD/JPY and update its short-term directional bias (1 to 3 days) from a technical analysis perspective.