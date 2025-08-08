USD/JPY Technical: Potential impending minor bullish breakout for Japanese yen

Earlier last week, the USD/JPY surged to a four-month high of 150.92 on 1 August, but its prior accumulated gains of the previous four sessions were all wiped out and formed a weekly bearish “Shooting Star” at the close of last Friday, 1 August US session.
These observations suggest a potential bullish breakout on the USD/JPY above the key 200-day moving average and the upper boundary of its medium-term ascending range configuration in place from the 22 April 2025 low as it reintegrated back below the 149.50 level.
Since the start of this week, 4 August, through today’s Asian session on 8 August, the Japanese yen has lagged behind other major currencies against the greenback. While the US Dollar Index has fallen 0.5%, the USD/JPY has posted a smaller decline of just 0.2%.
Let’s dissect the latest technical developments in the USD/JPY and construct a possible short-term trading set-up from a technical analysis perspective.
Fig. 1: USD/JPY minor trend as of 8 Aug 2025 (Source: TradingView)
Preferred trend bias (1-3 days)
A potential minor bearish breakdown looms on the USD/JPY within a medium-term ascending range configuration in place since the 22 April 2025 swing low of 139.89.
Bearish bias below 148.15 short-term pivotal resistance, and a break below 146.60 may expose the next supports at 145.85 (50-day moving average) in the first step before the medium-term support at 144.50 (lower boundary of the ascending range configuration from 22 April 2025 low).
Key elements
- From Friday, 1 August, to Tuesday, 5 August, USD/JPY experienced a 430-pip decline (high to low), with price action remaining below its 20-day moving average.
- The USD/JPY has formed a minor “Descending Triangle” bearish range continuation configuration with its downside trigger level at 146.60 below the 20-day moving average.
- The hourly RSI momentum indicator has been capped by a parallel descending resistance at the 56 level, which suggests the lack of upside momentum in USD/JPY.
Alternative trend bias (1 to 3 days)
A clearance above 148.15 invalidates the bearish scenario and sees a squeeze up towards the upper limit of the medium-term ascending range for the next intermediate resistances to come in at 148.75 and 149.50 (also the key 200-day moving average).
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.