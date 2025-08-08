USD/JPY Technical: Potential impending minor bullish breakout for Japanese yen

Earlier last week, the USD/JPY surged to a four-month high of 150.92 on 1 August, but its prior accumulated gains of the previous four sessions were all wiped out and formed a weekly bearish “Shooting Star” at the close of last Friday, 1 August US session.

These observations suggest a potential bullish breakout on the USD/JPY above the key 200-day moving average and the upper boundary of its medium-term ascending range configuration in place from the 22 April 2025 low as it reintegrated back below the 149.50 level.