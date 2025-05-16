USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Strength Revival Below 149.00 Resistance

This is a follow-up analysis of our prior report “USD/JPY Outlook: Relief bounce in US dollar before yen strength resumes”, dated 17 April 2025.

Since our last publication, the USD/JPY has staged an initial push down to test the first medium-term support zone of 140.30/140.00, as highlighted (it printed an intraday low of 139.89 on 22 April).

Before the expected relief US dollar bounce took shape, the USD/JPY rallied by 4.4% to hit an intraday high of 145.93 on 2 May. A US dollar setback occurred, causing it to slide towards an intraday low of 142.35 on 6 May.