USD/JPY Outlook: Relief bounce in US dollar before yen strength resumes

This is a follow-up analysis of our prior report, “USD/JPY Outlook: The US dollar bounce against the yen may face headwinds soon,” dated 18 March 2025.

Since our last publication, the USD/JPY has staged the expected corrective rebound of 1.3% to print an intraday high of 151.21 on 28 March, just a whisker below the 151.50 medium-term pivotal resistance highlighted in our analysis.

Thereafter, it staged a multi-week bearish impulsive down move of 6.3% to print a 7-month low of 141.64 on Wednesday, 16 April, reinforced by the uncertainties on the implementation of different types of US trade tariffs, and heightened tensions between the US and China that sparked an increased risk of a global economic growth slow down, in turn, benefiting safe haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc.