USD/CHF Analysis: Will Swiss National Bank (SNB) act on CHF surge?

The SNB stated this month that it doesn’t manipulate currency and only steps in to maintain price stability. It also mentioned the possibility of bringing back negative rates.

However, negative rates, used from 2014 to 2022, were unpopular with banks, savers, and pension funds, making interventions seem like a simpler option.

While a lot of the focus has been on the performance of the Swissie against the US Dollar, policymakers are likely focused on the Swiss currency's rise against the euro since most Swiss trade is with eurozone countries, making euro-priced imports a bigger factor in inflation.

In 2023, 57% of Swiss imports were in euros, compared to 13% in dollars. The central bank says it doesn’t focus on single currency pairs but looks at a range of currencies to guide its policy and ensure it meets its inflation target.

Irrespective of the comments thus far, the SNB may be running out of options. The rise of the Franc has put the Central Bank in a difficult situation with the likelihood of intervention growing.