Gold ETFs and retail investor activity: What's driving the XAU/USD surge?

Gold ETFs are at their highest levels since September 2023, and in dollar terms, they're at a record high due to rising prices. Spot gold has climbed over 30% this year, making it the top-performing commodity.

Meanwhile, COMEX gold inventories have dropped by nearly 2 million ounces since early April, now standing at just under 43.1 million ounces. This decline partly reflects the impact of gold being excluded from tariffs, which has occasionally made shipping to New York less profitable.

If you take a closer look, there’s still a lot of potential in the ETF market despite its stellar performance. State Street’s gold fund is at a record high in asset value, but that’s mainly due to rising prices. The number of shares, which reflects retail investor activity, is still much lower than during the Covid panic.

What does this mean?

It signals that retail investors haven’t jumped in yet. This does bode well for Gold bulls who may be eyeing further gains for the precious metals while stoking interest in buying the dip as well. Both of which would be positive for Gold prices in the short-medium term.