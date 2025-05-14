USD/CAD at Key Inflection Point of 1.4000. Bears or Bulls to Take Charge?

The US Dollar rise of late has been welcomed by markets but there is growing concern over the sustainability of the Dollar's strength. Earlier today there was a report stating that the US is not seeking to weaken the Dollar through trade deals, citing an unnamed source.

According to a person familiar with the situation, US officials negotiating trade deals around the world are not attempting to include currency policy pledges in the agreements.

Foreign exchange markets are on edge due to concerns. President Donald Trump's administration wants a weaker dollar and may use trade negotiations to achieve that goal. On Wednesday, the South Korean won rose nearly 2% against the dollar, while the Japanese yen also gained. Earlier this month, Taiwan's currency experienced its biggest increase in decades.

An ING Think report today painted a picture of concern for the Greenback. The report may be on to something, citing the recent 90-day pause between the US-China as a pragmatic approach but one which is unlikely to wipe away the scars of a topsy-turvy month of April.

There had been a noticeable shift in April away from the Greenback as asset managers sought more diversification when it comes to FX reserves given the volatility and lack of safe haven appeal of the Dollar.

ING states that the lag effects of this pivot are yet to be felt which may be true to some extent at least. Further adding to this, ING cites the upcoming unfunded tax cuts making its way through Congress as another factor which could weigh on the Dollar moving forward.

All in all the US Dollar picture remains uncertain to say the least.