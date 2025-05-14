Gold (XAU/USD) Slides 2.2% to One-Month Lows. $3150 incoming?

US President Donald Trump is on a four-day investment drive to the Gulf states which so far has been impressive. Deals announced yesterday with Saudi Arabia include a $600 billion investment commitment in the US on top of arms sales to the Gulf state of around $142 billion.

This has been followed by today's announcements that Qatar will be investing in the US and this started with a commitment to buying around 160 Boeing jets. The White House confirmed: “Qatar plans to invest in the US over the next five years.”

These announcements, while not trade deals exactly, will still inject a wee bit of optimism into financial markets which will no doubt weigh on haven demand.