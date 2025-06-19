USD News: Fourth consecutive rate hold spurs Asian session dollar rally

Fair to say, the outcome of yesterday’s decision does not come as a surprise to many.

While the maintenance of headline rates at ~4.50% was widely expected by markets, being priced in some time ago, Jerome Powell’s tone during the press conference was perhaps the most interesting development of the last twenty-four hours.

Speaking more hawkishly than expected, especially in light of recent data, Powell not only referred to how current inflation remains above target, but also, at least according to Fed policymakers, how “near-term inflation expectations have increased in recent months”, predictably citing tariffs as the primary cause.