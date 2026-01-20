Stocks rebound, is it TACO Tuesday? – Dow Jones and US Stock Index Outlook

Wise traders usually refrain from trying to make sense of Market movement – And rightfully so.

After two consecutive rejection days for US Indexes (and their Futures as Stock Markets were closed yesterday), dip-buyers are coming right back to the Market.

Opening 2% below their Friday close on average, Stock Indexes were struggling to find any optimism in the headlines before US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent saved the day.

His latest comments eased the pessimistic sentiment, saying that he is "urging everyone here to [...] take a deep breath, and let things play out", and not to retaliate against the US.

A Passive-aggressive tone from the Treasury secretary, but traders seem to be leaning more to the passive side. Participants seem to take this comment as a guide for yet another TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) in his schemes.

My own thesis is that it could be a gigantic farce to distract the world from Iran, but it's just a theory.

In case you missed it, Bessent also pinpointed next week as the day the world will learn the President's choice for the next Fed Chair. This will be a key event for upcoming sessions as traders prepare for Earnings Season.

In any case, US Stock Futures were down ~1.50% at one point in the morning session and are now coming right back to unchanged – A significant shift in sentiment.

US spot Indexes are still down around 1%, catching up with yesterday's red day in futures trading.