The US labor market is losing momentum, as confirmed by today’s NFP report. Weaker hiring and softer wage growth reduce pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates. In the initial market reaction, the dollar strengthened, gold gained and US Treasury yields fell. Sentiment on Wall Street is improving, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 moving higher.



September’s employment report weakened the argument that US hiring was picking up speed. Employers added only 29,000 jobs, while revisions substantially reduced the gains reported in previous months. August’s increase was lowered from 162,000 to 133,000, and July’s initial gain of 21,000 became a loss of 10,000.

The disappointment therefore extended beyond the latest headline. The revised figures suggest that demand for workers has been more subdued than previously thought, giving the Federal Reserve additional reasons to assess incoming data before tightening policy again.