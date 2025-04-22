US Opening Bell: US Indices on the front foot as earnings come into focus

Investors seem to be pouring out of US assets with safe havens like Gold benefiting. It appears market participants are now starting to price in political risk for US assets, and this appears to be on the rise.

Looking to the US session and attention will shift temporarily to US corporate earnings. A wave of earnings reports today will offer more clues on how companies are dealing with tariff-related uncertainty and potential impacts on future profits.

Earlier in the day, Verizon dropped 3.6% after losing more subscribers than expected last quarter. Northrop Grumman fell 8.7% following weak quarterly results as well. Tesla, which is set to start earnings for the "Magnificent Seven" megacap stocks after the market closes, gained 0.8% in premarket trading. Some other companies reporting today are shown on the calendar below.