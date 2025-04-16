US Opening Bell: tech stocks falter but the Dow Jones turns green as US session begins, BoC Meeting ahead

In the European session market moves appeared more measured compared to recent swings, as hopes grew for possible talks on Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

Gold prices are back above the $3300 handle following a brief pullback. Risks are elevated following a report that the US administration plans to make countries choose between the US and China and offer favorable tariffs as an incentive.

This came about after a brief improvement in sentiment as news filtered through that Chinese authorities are asking the Trump administration to take certain actions before agreeing to talks, including showing more respect and curbing offensive comments from cabinet members, according to a source close to the Chinese government.

China's Foreign Ministry issued a statement earlier in the day saying that If the US wants to solve issues through dialogue, it should stop exerting maximum pressure

For now, tariff developments continue to sway markets back and forth as news filters through. This will continue in the US session with President Trump confirming Japan is to negotiate today with the US regarding tariffs & the cost of military support. President Trump said he will attend the meeting himself along with treasury & commerce secretaries and hopefully something can be worked out.