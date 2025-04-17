US Opening Bell: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 recover as President Trump promises trade deal, earnings and US data ahead

President Donald Trump said there had been "big progress" in talks with Japan. This was one of the first in-person meetings since the widespread tariffs on global imports, which unsettled markets and raised concerns about a recession.

The yen dropped against all major currencies as progress in US-Japan trade talks reduced the need for a safe-haven currency.

Gold prices remain some way off their Asian session highs and are hovering around the $3325/oz handle. Improved sentiment may be playing a part but i still think the pullback is down to market participants unwinding their positions ahead of the weekend.

The ECB cut rates for a seventh consecutive meeting today with the Central Bank stating that the disinflation process is well on track. With trade talks still uncertain, President Christine Lagarde is unlikely to give clear clues about future rate changes.

According to a post by Donald Trump on Truth Social, the President stated that he had a very productive call with the President of Mexico yesterday. Likewise, he met with the highest level Japanese Trade Representatives. It was a very productive meeting. Every Nation, including China, wants to meet! Today, Italy!

Investors will keep a close eye on upcoming talks with various countries to better understand the scale and impact of tariffs on specific nations and industries.