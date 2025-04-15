US Opening Bell: robust earnings fails to lead Dow Jones and S&P higher

A Bank of America survey showed that sentiment toward the economy is the most negative in three decades.

Boeing sank in premarket trading after China ordered airlines not to take any further deliveries of the company’s jets.

In the European session market moves appeared more measured compared to recent swings, as hopes grew for possible talks on Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

Gold prices were slightly lower heading into the US session but remain comfortably above the $3200/oz handle.

Oil prices held their ground with minimal losses despite the IEA following OPECs lead and downgrading their demand forecasts for 2025.

Canadian inflation surprised to the downside a short while ago which has led to Canadian Dollar weakness. As a result, the Bank of Canada rate cut chances on Wednesday rose to 50% from roughly 40% before CPI data - Swaps Market Data.