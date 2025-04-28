US Mid-Session Bell: US Indices turn green as markets await barrage of data, trade deal updates

U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent shared that he met with his Chinese counterpart in Washington last week and believes China will find the current tariff levels unsustainable. He is optimistic about reaching a tariff agreement with China. Meanwhile, the U.S. Agriculture Secretary said daily talks with China about tariffs are ongoing.

Chinese officials however stand by the rhetoric that no discussions have taken place. This uncertainty is being reflected by Global markets at the start of the week.

However, China has reportedly removed tariffs on some U.S. products, focusing on areas where alternatives are limited. Meanwhile, Shein has raised prices on certain items in the U.S. by up to 377% ahead of tariff hikes.

A choppy session for the Dollar, the euro is slightly weaker due to hints from the ECB that a rate cut in June is likely. EUR/USD is trading within the 1.1330-1.1380 range.

This comes as ECB policymakers this morning struck a dovish tone. ECB policymakers Simkus and Kazaks both tout rate cuts as economic uncertainty grows.

GBP is slightly firmer in a quiet session thus far to start the week.

Gold is weaker and underperforming compared to other metals as the sell-off from its record highs continues.

