Brent Crude analysis: Trade talks, OPEC+, and technical levels

Some members of OPEC+ are likely to propose increasing oil production faster for the second month in a row during their meeting on May 5. These developments have raised the issue of supply once more at a time when global markets are still trying to make sense of how proposed tariffs and trade deals may shake up demand.

Supply had been expected to increase as the Trump administration had promised to loosen regulation and pump more oil. However, looking at the rig count and the number of active oil rigs went up by two to 483 as of April 25, 2025. However, this is still 23 fewer rigs than at the same time last year.

Drilling activity has increased though for a second consecutive week. This is the first time this has happened since February. The question is however, will the rig count and drilling activity continue to rise if Oil prices remain under pressure?