US Mid-Session Bell: US earnings bolsters sentiment as Apple, Amazon report next

Strong results from Microsoft and Meta eased worries about the uncertain business and economic outlook caused by unpredictable U.S. tariff changes and the growing trade war with China.

While many companies have cut or withdrawn their forecasts, S&P 500 earnings are still expected to rise 11.5% in the first quarter, up from the 7.8% forecast earlier in April, according to LSEG data.

This has been welcomed by market participants after yesterday's US GDP data print which showed the US economy contracted in Q1 raising recessionary fears. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said earlier today that the administration expects to see the GDP print revised when the final number is released.

Earnings are expected to continue after the market closes, with big hitters Amazon and Apple reporting.