US Jobs Report NFP Preview: Implications for the DXY & Gold (XAU/USD)

The slower job growth suggests the economy is cooling but still adding jobs. This week's GDP print may be another sign of a cooling economy. This week's consumer confidence report shows a big risk of reduced consumer spending. Households are struggling with higher prices, worrying about losing jobs, and dealing with declining wealth.

This adds further importance to the jobs data tomorrow and is key for the Federal Reserve as it plans future decisions on interest rates, focusing on employment and inflation trends. Market participants predict the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates four times this year, but the cuts are unlikely to begin at this month's meeting.