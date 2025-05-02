Australian dollar rises after PPI accelerates, US nonfarm payrolls next

Australia's Producer Price Index rose 0.9% in the first quarter, up from 0.8% in Q4 and edging above the market estimate of 0.8%. Annually, PPI remained at 3.7%, still the lowest level in three years.

Retail sales for March was a disappointment, with a gain of 0.3%. This followed a revised 0.8% in February and missed the market estimate of 0.4%. The weak report can partly be attributed to Cyclone Alfred, which caused damage of close to one billion dollars.

Retail sales were almost flat in the first quarter, reflecting consumer anxiety over the economy, as US tariffs have escalated global trade tensions.

Australia's core inflation rate dipped to 2.9% in the first quarter, the first time in three years that core CPI has been within the RBA's 1-3% target band. This is a significant milestone in the recovery and the fight against inflation.

The inflation report is good news for consumers and the markets have priced in a quarter-point cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia at the May 20 meeting. The National Australia Bank is more dovish and is projecting a jumbo half-point cut.

US nonfarm payrolls expected to fall sharply