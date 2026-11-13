US inflation keeps pressure on the Fed as Nvidia’s selloff spreads

US consumer prices rose 0.4% month on month in October, slowing from 0.6% in September. The reading still exceeded the 0.3% consensus. Energy accounted for most of the slowdown, with prices rising 0.7% after a 5.2% jump in September. Food prices rose 0.5% after holding steady the previous month, while shelter inflation eased to 0.3% from 0.4%.

Core CPI rose 0.3% for a third straight month, indicating that price pressures persisted beyond the energy shock. As expected, the Bureau of Labor Statistics did not publish year-on-year rates because the previous year’s government shutdown disrupted data collection. At an annualized pace, the recent monthly core CPI readings remain well above the 2% rate the Fed targets for PCE inflation.