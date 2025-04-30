US Dollar looks for support ahead of job data: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and USD/CAD analysis

The introduction of sweeping tariffs as part of Trump’s notorious “Liberation Day” has been undeniably negative for dollar pricing. Falling to levels unseen since early 2022, markets were quick to offload dollars in favour of other currencies with more stable policy environments.

The future, however, is somewhat uncertain. Agreeing to a temporary deferment in implementing further tariffs, markets are tentatively watching for any developments regarding potential trade deals, with the White House currently hinting that the first deal has been struck.

The $1,000,000 question remains whether Trump’s strong-arm tactics will encourage other nations to reach mutually beneficial trade agreements with the United States, with the last few weeks providing a glimpse of the alternative.